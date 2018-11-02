MeToo: Soma Manghnani calls out Sanjay Chhel

bollywood

Soma Manghnani and Sanjay Chhel

Actor-turned-NGO worker Soma Manghnani has called out filmmaker Sanjay Chhel. In an interview to an entertainment television channel, she claims, "When I had gone to meet him at his office, he latched the door. He then pinned me against the wall. I froze, but managed to bolt towards the door and run away."

She further claimed that he told her such things happen in the industry. Chhel, who directed the Sanjay Dutt and Urmila Matondkar-starrer Khoobsoorat (1999), has reportedly denied the allegations of sexual misconduct.

After making quite an impact in the West, the #MeToo wave has swept into Bollywood and beyond, following Tanushree Dutta recounting an unpleasant episode with veteran actor Nana Patekar on the sets of Horn 'OK' Pleassss in 2008. It has brought out many dark truths from the world of Bollywood, with women coming out to name and shame the offenders. Big names like Vikas Bahl, Chetan Bhagat, Gursimran Khamba, Kailash Kher, Rajat Kapoor, Alok Nath, Anu Malik and Sajid Khan have been named for using their position to exploit the vulnerable.

