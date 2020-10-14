Metro Park 2: The entertainment quotient of the show has been raised a notch higher

Over the years, Indian culture has made its presence felt globally. Irrespective of which part of the world we are in, our deeply rooted Indian values of celebrating and socializing have given birth to many Indian communities across the world. The distinctive characteristics and quirks of Indians set them apart, but their warmth and love makes them likeable by other ethnicities. Similar is the Indian Desi Gujarati family of Eros Now's 'Metro Park', a perfect blend of drama and comedy all set to take the audience on another exciting joyful ride as they kickstart the shooting of season 2 with utmost precautions and an addition to the stellar cast.

Fans can now rejoice as their wish to reunite with the uber-cool clan of Eros Now's 'Metro Park' with a stellar addition to the star cast will soon be fulfilled. After gaining much applause and adulation with season 1, the globally appreciated comical show 'Metro Park' starring Ranvir Shorey, Pitobash, Purbi Joshi, and Vega Tamotia in the lead role has resumed its shoot for season 2 with complete precautions on set. In addition to its fascinating storyline, this globally applauded show will also witness veteran actor Sarita Joshi, and Gopal Dutt joining the Metro Park family to bring madness right to your homes. Art imitates life and that comes across in this popular show which revolves around the eccentricities and quirks of a Desi Indian Gujarati family settled in New Jersey, USA. The entertainment quotient of the show has been raised a notch higher, with its funny yet relatable characters, its modern milieus in season 2 which promises to tickle your funny bone.

While everybody was confined to their homes, engaged in household work, bonding with their loved ones, developing new skills, and rediscovering their lost passions, the streaming entertainment platforms were gearing up and preparing for ways to entertain the audience with a plethora of entertaining content amid lockdown. Due to the coronavirus still impacting the world, the shoot will be conducted with complete precautions with limited staff, sanitizers all around the sets, temperatures and oxygen checked before entering the set, along with the necessary precautions taken keeping in the mind the utmost safety of every member of the show.

Metro Park is written by Ajayan Venugopalan and directed by Abi Varghese & Ajayan Venugopalan.

