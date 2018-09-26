Mexican remake of 3 Idiots, Village Rockstars and Lady Gaga's film at Jagran Film Festival

hollywood

Jagran Film Festival, with a diverse bouquet of Indian, international shorts, features and documentaries, kicks off its Mumbai leg with A Star Is Born

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born

After travelling to 17 cities across the country over the past few months, Jagran Film Festival has reached its final leg in Mumbai. The festival - which runs from September 27 to 30 at Cinepolis, Andheri - has on offer the choicest of Indian and international films. Bradley Cooper's directorial debut, A Star Is Born - tipped as Oscar favourite - will open the festival, thus marking the Indian premiere of the Lady Gaga-starrer. The musical romantic drama is slated to release in the US on October 5 and in India, the following week. Cooper's deft direction has been widely applauded with the film receiving critical acclaim at the Venice and Toronto film festivals.

The ninth year of the festival will also include celebrated international and Indian features, shorts and Indian documentaries. On the itinerary is Carlos Bolado's 3 Idiotas, the Mexican remake of Rajkumar Hirani's Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots (2009). Rima Das' Village Rockstars, India's official entry to the Oscars, also finds pride of place in the competitive line-up. The festival will close with the India premiere of Ioana Uricaru's Romanian film Lemonade that was much loved at Berlinale earlier this year.



A still from 3 Idiotas

Basant Rathore, senior vice president, Strategy and Brand Development, Jagran Prakashan Limited, says, "JFF has come a long way in the last nine years. What began as a simple experiment showing a clutch of films has now become the harbinger for culture, education, leisure and community bonding across the 18 markets the festival travels. The festival, in its final leg, is now arriving in Mumbai. We're looking forward to end this season of JFF on a high."

Mayank Shekhar, festival director, JFF, says, "This year, we bring to you films that are unique and diverse. These films from among 3,500 submissions from 116 countries have been thoughtfully curated by us and a selection jury that has watched movies over several weeks before narrowing them down to the best. It's a festival guarantee that you will not walk out of any movie, not having loved it."

You can register for the festival on bookmyshow.

