Mexico City hit by quake of joy during team's win against Germany

The earth literally moved in quake-prone Mexico City when Hirving Lozano smashed home the winning goal in the 35th minute at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium - a football "earthquake of joy."

Jubilant Mexico fans celebrate at the Zocalo Square in Mexico City after their team beat Germany in Russia on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Thousands of jubilant Mexico supporters partied in the streets of the capital on Sunday after their team's shock 1-0 victory over World Cup holders Germany - singing, dancing, blaring car horns and cheering El Tri.

The earth literally moved in quake-prone Mexico City when Hirving Lozano smashed home the winning goal in the 35th minute at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium - a football "earthquake of joy."

Seismologists said that they had detected an "artificial" rumbling, possibly caused by "widespread jumping" when the goal was scored. Fans crammed into the Zocalo, the city's main square, to celebrate.

President Enrique Pena Nieto joined the party, saying on Twitter: "Confirmed: Mexico competes and wins against the best in the world, Congratulations to @miseleccionmx! Great match!" Victory rallies erupted in other major cities such as Guadalajara, Toluca, Tijuana and Ciudad Juarez.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever