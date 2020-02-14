MI Junior Cricket: Adwait shines for Don Bosco

Adwait Rane excelled with the ball on the inaugural day of the under-16 boys category in the Mumbai Indians Junior Cricket tournament on Thursday.

The Don Bosco (Matunga) bowler took an impressive five-wicket haul to set up an easy nine-wicket win over Seven Square Academy (Mira Road) at Azad Maidan.

Seven Square were bundled out for 51 runs in 18.3 overs after which Don Bosco scored 55 in 5.2 overs with Naman Jhawar top-scoring with 20 runs.

