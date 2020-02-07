MI Junior cricket: Aryan Mandavkar takes eight as NG Vartak beat SM Shetty

Aryan Mandavkar's destructive bowling set up a one-sided win for NG Vartak English School against SM Shetty International School in the under-14 boys category of Mumbai Indians Junior cricket tournament at Cross Maidan on Thursday.

Mandavkar's eight-over spell included four maidens as he bagged eight wickets for just five runs to bundle out the opponents for a paltry 59 in 18.5 overs, closing the match with a margin of 132 runs.

Varad scores half century

Earlier, batting first, NG Vartak made 191/7 in 39 overs. Varad Padhye (59) struck a brilliant half century while Krishna Upadhyay supported him ably with a 37-run knock.

The total proved too much in the end for SM Shetty boys as Mandavkar ran through their batting line-up.

In another match, Devam Parekh of SVKM JV Parekh International School scalped six wickets to help his team defeat CP Goenka International School by 212 runs.

Devam excels for SVKM

JV Parekh rode on half centuries by Archit Shah (82) and Ishann Kumar (52) to set up a total of 266/8 in 35 overs. In response, CP Goenka were bowled out for 54 runs in 15.5 overs. Devam walked home with the Player of the Match award.

