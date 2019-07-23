Mi turns 5 Amazon sale: Buy Xiaomi, Redmi phones at affordable price

science-technology

After the superhit Prime Day Seal, Amazon celebrates five years of Mi phones - Xiaomi and Redmi at affordable prices. Check these out

representational image

If you are yet to take a new smartphone with the latest configurations at an affordable price, check out this Mi collection by Amazon. The popular online shopping portal, Amazon, has come up with a new sale just after the Prime Day Deal, Mi Turns 5.

Now, you can buy Mi phones - RedMi and Xiaomi without turning a hole in your pocket. Take a look!

Redmi Note 5 Pro (Black, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage):

Qualcomm snapdragon 636, 1.8 GHz processor, 4000mah battery capacity, 15.91 cm (5.99") FHD+ display, 6gb + 64gb flash memory, MIUI 9 based on android 7.1.1, 12 MP + 5 MP dual rear camera with portrait mode PDAF, HDR, flash, 20 MP front camera with portrait mode, flashlight, proximity sensor, e compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, IR blaster. Buy this at the discounted price of Rs 14,700 only. Shop here.

Redmi 6 (Black, 3GB RAM, 64GB Storage):

Take strikingly clear photos with the 12MP + 5MP AI dual camera. The AI-powered portrait mode with Beautify blurs the background to create portraits that stand out. The octa-core processor takes operational efficiency to the next level which results in a brilliant performance. Buy this at the discounted price of Rs 6,999 only. Shop here.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro (Rose Gold, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage):

This qualcomm Snapdragon 625, 2.0 GHz processor with 14nm architecture and 4000mAh battery provides 4GB + 64GB Flash Memory. It also has 5 MP front camera with portrait mode and proximity sensor, E compass, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, IR Blaster. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 9,999 only. Shop here.

Redmi 7 (Eclipse Black, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage):

Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, 1.8 GHz processor with 4000mAh battery capacity 15.90 cm (6.26-inch) gives HD+ Dot Notch Display. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 7,499. Shop here.

