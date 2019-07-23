Search

Mi turns 5 Amazon sale: Buy Xiaomi, Redmi phones at affordable price

Updated: Jul 23, 2019, 11:13 IST | mid day online correspondent

After the superhit Prime Day Seal, Amazon celebrates five years of Mi phones - Xiaomi and Redmi at affordable prices. Check these out

Mi turns 5 Amazon sale: Buy Xiaomi, Redmi phones at affordable price
representational image

If you are yet to take a new smartphone with the latest configurations at an affordable price, check out this Mi collection by Amazon. The popular online shopping portal, Amazon, has come up with a new sale just after the Prime Day Deal, Mi Turns 5. 

Now, you can buy Mi phones - RedMi and Xiaomi without turning a hole in your pocket. Take a look!

Redmi Note 5 Pro (Black, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage):

xiaomi

Qualcomm snapdragon 636, 1.8 GHz processor, 4000mah battery capacity, 15.91 cm (5.99") FHD+ display, 6gb + 64gb flash memory, MIUI 9 based on android 7.1.1, 12 MP + 5 MP dual rear camera with portrait mode PDAF, HDR, flash, 20 MP front camera with portrait mode, flashlight, proximity sensor, e compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, IR blaster. Buy this at the discounted price of Rs  14,700 only. Shop here.

Redmi 6 (Black, 3GB RAM, 64GB Storage):

https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B07R9RSB2T/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=midday-21&camp=3638&creative=24630&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B07R9RSB2T&linkId=f10805f6e501fb8916561417f04604a2

Take strikingly clear photos with the 12MP + 5MP AI dual camera. The AI-powered portrait mode with Beautify blurs the background to create portraits that stand out. The octa-core processor takes operational efficiency to the next level which results in a brilliant performance. Buy this at the discounted price of Rs 6,999 only. Shop here

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro (Rose Gold, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage):

This qualcomm Snapdragon 625, 2.0 GHz processor with 14nm architecture and 4000mAh battery provides 4GB + 64GB Flash Memory. It also has 5 MP front camera with portrait mode and proximity sensor, E compass, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, IR Blaster. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs  9,999 only. Shop here

Redmi 7 (Eclipse Black, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage):

https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B07QNQP5DT/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=midday-21&camp=3638&creative=24630&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B07QNQP5DT&linkId=bc74befc2a01752e30346f77536234cd

Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, 1.8 GHz processor with 4000mAh battery capacity 15.90 cm (6.26-inch) gives HD+ Dot Notch Display. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 7,499. Shop here.

Also Read: These skirts are wardrobe essentials for this rainy season; buy here

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

amazonxiaomiAffiliate

Kasa Kai Mumbai: Gaur Gopal Das' hilarious take on love, hook-ups and social media

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK