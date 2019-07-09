These skirts are wardrobe essentials for this rainy season; buy here

bollywood-fashion

From floral to denim skirts, these trendy wear from Amazon is a wardrobe essential to ditch the long wears this rainy season

Sonal Chauhan/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Sonal Chauhan was spotted at the Mumbai airport, and the actress opted for a denim skirt, paired with blush pink sweatshirt for the outing. The actress, who on the professional front, was last seen in web series Sky Fire which was her digital debut.

As the rainy season has arrived, its time to revamp your wardrobe and go easy breezy in the monsoon too. Check it out right away!



Sonal Chauhan/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Women's Denim Skirt:

This stylish denim skirt will accentuate your look. Denim Lycra is appropriate all year round, of course. This durable fabric along with top stitching and the jeans type pocket details with rivets makes it comfortable yet stylish to wear with any blouse! Buy at the discounted price of Rs 909 only. Shop here.



Representational image from Amazon

Asymmetric Maxi Skirt:

Pink coloured printed skirt, featuring calf length and the regular fit pattern is made from superior quality fabric for maximum comfort. Buy this at the discounted price of Rs 580 only. Shop here.

Representational image from Amazon

Crepe Women's Skirt:

Tuck in your favourite white shirt into this beautiful feminine skirt from the shopping fever wear it with a pair of sneakers for a day out or with a pair of nude heels for the party and you are sure to make heads turn. Shop here at the discounted price of Rs 399 only. Shop here.

Representational image from Amazon

Georgette A-line Skirt:

This gives you flawless shape and flows with the body all day long. A pair of nice pumps and chandelier earrings will complete this gorgeous look! While the refined colour scheme makes it visually appealing. Buy this polka dot skirt at the discounted price of Rs 569 only. Shop here.

Representation image from Amazon

