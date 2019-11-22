Micah Richards: Can't write off Manchester City in EPL title race

Former England and Manchester City defender Micah Richards refused to write off defending champions City's chances of retaining the English Premier League (EPL) trophy despite a poor start to the season.

City had to claw back from a 10-point deficit last season to beat Liverpool by one point for the EPL title. And once again, they find themselves nine points behind title rivals with 12 games played following their 1-3 defeat to leaders Liverpool (34 points) two weeks ago.

The Blues, who are placed fourth with 25 points, next host Chelsea (third with 24 points) tomorrow.

Richards, who won the FA Cup (2011) and the EPL (2011-12) with City, feels his former team will stage a fightback. "I see it [EPL title race] going all the way to the wire. Liverpool are favourites at the moment, but with City's history, we can't write them off just yet. Yes, I definitely see more twists and turns coming into the later part of the season," said Richards, who is in the city as the part of the Cityzens Giving project, Manchester City's global community initiative. Despite the high of defending the EPL title, Pep Guardiola's men had to bear the heartbreak of missing out on the Champions League trophy last season. City were knocked out in the quarter-finals on away goals against Tottenham Hotspur following a controversial goal.

Richards feels Guardiola will be determined to lay his hands on the trophy this season. "I don't want to say it's the main priority, but I think it's a trophy he really wants to win so I think after losing to Spurs last season, I think he will make sure he is fully focused in each game," said the former Aston Villa and Fiorentina defender.

"City have the players and the manager to win—but they need a little bit of luck too," explained Richards, who won 13 England caps.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates