Michael B Jordan clarifies comments about black mythology

Michael B Jordan's comments on black mythology, however, did not go well with many on the social media. Jordan has now clarified his remarks, saying that such stories are not presented in the cinema

Michael B Jordan had created quite a stir when he made remarks about lack of black mythology and the Black Panther star has now clarified those comments.

The 31-year-old actor told Vanity Fair last month that black community "don't have any mythology, black mythology, or folklore". The comments, however, did not go well with many on the social media. Jordan has now clarified his remarks, saying that such stories are not presented in the cinema.

"I meant we don't have black mythologies and folklore that's on the big screen and small screen, period," he told GQ. "And I want to help bring those to the masses, the same stories, bedtime stories, that I was being told of Anansi the Spider and the story of Hannibal and Mansa Musa and all these historical figures!" Jordan added.

The actor is currently waiting for Creed II which will hit the theatres in the US on November 21.

