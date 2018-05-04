Michael Clarke gets a cool tattoo in Bandra!

Clarke, 37, who's fascination for tattoos is well known, this time got a tattoo of a clover leaf along with an unalome and the initials of his daughter, Kelsey Lee, in the centre with his own handwriting



Michael Clarke

Former Australia cricket skipper Michael Clarke, currently in the country for commentry in the T20 2018, made a pit stop at Bandra to get inked recently. Clarke, 37, who's fascination for tattoos is well known, this time got a tattoo of a clover leaf along with an unalome and the initials of his daughter, Kelsey Lee, in the centre with his own handwriting.

"Each leaf of the clover symbolises a piece of tradition. One is for faith, hope, love and luck. The unalome symbol represents the path to enlightenment in Buddhist culture. The dots at the end of the symbol represent death or the moment we fade to nothing," artist Vikas Malani, who tattooed Clarke'­s arm said.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates