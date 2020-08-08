Search

Michael Clarke's fashion designer girlfriend Pip Edwards called him her "doubles partner"

Updated: Aug 08, 2020, 07:53 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Michael Clarke Instagrammed the below picture with Louise for his 855,000 followers.

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke's fashion designer girlfriend Pip Edwards called him her "doubles partner" after the couple enjoyed a session of tennis with ex-tennis star Louise Pleming in Sydney.

 
 
 
What an awesome afternoon having a hit with this legend @louise.pleming @rally4everaus ð¾ @pipedwards you were on ð¥

Michael, nicknamed Pup, recently Instagrammed the below picture with Louise for his 855,000 followers and wrote: "What an awesome afternoon having a hit with this legend @louise.pleming @rally4everaus @pipedwards you were on [fire]." Pip was quick to reply: "You are a natural on the court...guess I just found my doubles partner."

According to The Daily Mail, Michael turned a ball boy for his lady love and was seen running around collecting the tennis balls, as Pip practised her shots at the centre in Bondi Beach.

