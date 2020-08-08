Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke's fashion designer girlfriend Pip Edwards called him her "doubles partner" after the couple enjoyed a session of tennis with ex-tennis star Louise Pleming in Sydney.

Michael, nicknamed Pup, recently Instagrammed the below picture with Louise for his 855,000 followers and wrote: "What an awesome afternoon having a hit with this legend @louise.pleming @rally4everaus @pipedwards you were on [fire]." Pip was quick to reply: "You are a natural on the court...guess I just found my doubles partner."

According to The Daily Mail, Michael turned a ball boy for his lady love and was seen running around collecting the tennis balls, as Pip practised her shots at the centre in Bondi Beach.

