Michael J Fox mulling second retirement

Michael J Fox has shared that he is planning a second retirement, and does not mind if it means the end of his acting career.

In his book, No Time Like the Future, the star, 59, shared that he is entering a "second retirement", and revealed that his health struggles contributed towards the decision. "The nascent diminishment in my ability to download words and repeat them verbatim is just the latest ripple in the pond. There are reasons for my lapses in memorisation — be they age, cognitive issues with the disease, distraction from the constant sensations of Parkinson's, or lack of sensation because of the spine — but I read it as a message," Fox wrote in his book.

"There is a time for everything, and my time of putting in a 12-hour workday, and memorising seven pages of dialogue, is behind me. At least for now. I enter a second retirement. That could change, because everything changes. But if this is the end of my acting career, so be it," added the actor. Earlier this month, Fox had opened up about his long battle with Parkinson's disease, which he was diagnosed with at age 29 in 1991.

