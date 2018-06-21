Michael Jackson Broadway musical in works

This is not the first stage show inspired by Jackson. Earlier, there was "Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour" and "Michael Jackson: One" in 2011 and 2013 respectively

A stage musical based on late King of Pop Michael Jackson's life is heading to Broadway. The yet untitled show is being developed by executors of the Michael Jackson Estate and bosses at Columbia Live Stage, with a book written by Lynn Nottage, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon is set to direct the musical, which will feature many of Jackson's hits, including "Smooth criminal" and "Thriller", and will premiere in 2020. This is not the first stage show inspired by Jackson. Earlier, there was "Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour" and "Michael Jackson: One" in 2011 and 2013 respectively.

