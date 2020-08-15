Michael Jordan's sneakers fetch Rs 4.6 crore

A pair of Michael Jordan's game-worn sneakers sold for $615,000 (approx Ra 4.6 crore), Christie's auction house said on Thursday, shattering a record set just months ago by the sale of another pair of the basketball legend's shoes.

The sneakers were a pair of Air Jordan 1 Highs that the NBA megastar wore during a 1985 exhibition match in Italy when he dunked the ball so hard it shattered the glass backboard. "This is the original shoe with an actual piece of the backboard, a piece of glass, in the sole of the shoe," said Caitlin Donovan, head of handbag and sneaker sales at Christie's, the organisers of the auction with Stadium Goods.

Michael racked up 30 points while wearing the size 13.5 shoes, which are in the red and black colours of his Chicago Bulls team. Though the sale broke the record set in May when a pair of Air Jordan 1's sold for $560,000, the new auction landed below the estimated range of $650,000 and $850,000. The record setting sales highlight the soaring market value of objects identified with the retired basketball superstar since the release of documentary, The Last Dance.

