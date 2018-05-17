Michael Phelps has got closer to his wife Nicole because of their sons

When a user asked how they are adapting to parenthood in a FB?Live show, he replied, "Honestly...it's kind of cool to adjust together with my wife



Michael Phelps with wife Nicole

Ameerican swimming great Michael Phelps, 32, has said parenting sons Boomer, two and three-month-old Beckett, has helped him and his model wife Nicole bond better. When a user asked how they are adapting to parenthood in a FB?Live show, he replied, "Honestly...it's kind of cool to adjust together with my wife. Obviously this is the first time we are experiencing these things together as parents, and I think that's something that's helping us grow."

Phelps also had some amazing insights to share about his son Boomer. "He's literally off to the races [while walking]. Running, going crazy. Never sits still. It's so fun to watch. He [Boomer] does use sign language. He says more, thank you, please. He blows kisses and waves. He's learning a bunch," said Phelps.



Boomer and Beckett

Phelps added that he loves watching Boomer play. "Booms, honestly. You should see him with other kids. It's so funny. All he wants to do is run up to them and hug them. It's so amazing to see." The advice Phelps gave parents who want their babies to learn how to swim was, "Make sure they know how to swim. Teach them the basics and find them the right instructor."

