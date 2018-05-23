Michelle Williams to star in underground abortion movie

Michell Williams will play Jane founder's, known as Jenny in her next film. The actress has been nominated for various Academy Awards.



Michelle Williams

Actress Michelle Williams will star in "This Is Jane", a historical drama that follows women who provided abortion services in the years before legalised abortion. "Boys Don't Cry" director Kimberly Peirce came on board in 2017 to helm Amazon Studios' "This Is Jane", set up at John Lesher's Le Grisbi Productions. Lesher and Peter Heller are producing it, reports variety.com.

The project is based on Laura Kaplan's book "The Story of Jane: The Legendary Underground Feminist Abortion Service", which follows women who provided abortion services in the years before 1973's Supreme Court ruling that legalised abortion. Kaplan, who joined the three-year-old organisation Jane in 1971, assembled the histories of the anonymous women who are identified only by pseudonyms.

Michelle Williams will play Jane founder's, known as Jenny. The actress has been nominated for Academy Awards for "Brokeback Mountain", "Blue Valentine", "My Week With Marilyn", and "Manchester by the Sea". She recently starred in "All the Money in the World" and in Amy's Schumer's "I Feel Pretty", and will next be seen opposite Tom Hardy and Riz Ahmed in "Venom".

