Mickey Arthur wants Sarfaraz Ahmed sacked as captain

Arthur suggested to the members that Shahdab Khan should replace Sarfaraz as captain in the limited-over formats

Mickey Arthur

Karachi: Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has recommended to the PCB's Cricket Committee that Sarfaraz Ahmed be sacked from captaincy as he himself sought two more years to deliver "remarkable results".

The Committee reviewed team's performances in the last three years, including the World Cup, where Pakistan could not qualify for the semi-finals.

According to a source, Arthur suggested to the members that Shahdab Khan should replace Sarfaraz as captain in the limited-over formats while Babar Azam should be given the reins of the Test side.

"Arthur did have some negative things to say about Sarfaraz's captaincy skills to the members," the source said. "I need two more years with the Pakistan team and then I can deliver remarkable results," Arthur is believed to have told the Committee, headed by PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan.

Khan will have one more session with the members on Wednesday before forwarding recommendations on the appointment of the new team management to the board Chairman Ehsan Mani.

Arthur has been working as head coach with the Pakistan team since mid-2016.

