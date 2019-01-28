Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 now in India

Jan 28, 2019, 18:59 IST | IANS

The devices will be available for commercial or enterprise customers through authorised resellers, the company said in a statement

New Delhi: Microsoft India on Monday announced the availability of Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 on Amazon India, Flipkart and retail stores at a starting price of Rs 83,999 and Rs 91,999 respectively.

"For users seeking to make new breakthroughs in 2019, Surface will be a perfect companion to bring their innovative ideas and thinking to life," Priyadarshi Mohapatra, Country General Manager-Consumer and Devices, Microsoft India, said in a statement.

Surface Pro 6 features redesigned architecture under the hood and also combines quad-core, 8th Generation Intel Core processor.

It is 1.5 times faster than its predecessor, while offering the same all-day battery life, the company claimed.

Surface Pro 6 features a 12.3-inch "PixelSense" display that is capable of for rendering designs on photo editing software or for binge-watching series on your favourite streaming apps.

The new Surface Laptop 2 comes with improved speed and performance enabled by the 8th Generation Intel Quad Core processor; the device is 85 per cent more powerful than its predecessor, the company said.

With up to 14.5 hours of battery life, the Surface Laptop 2 comes with premium design, "PixelSense Touch Display", and best-in-class keyboard and trackpad.

