mid-day audit aftermath: Badlapur, Ambernath railway stations to get makeovers

Important safety issues highlighted in this paper's series figure in Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani's discussion with officials, who have promised swift remedy

Badlapur station will soon get a new FOB at the north end. File Pic

Ambernath and Badlapur are set for major makeovers. The two stations, which were among the ones mid-day had highlighted in the railway safety audit, were part of Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani's discussion with railway officials during his recent visit to the city.

Central Railway General Manager D K Sharma is keen that works at these two stations, including those involving mid-section trespassing works with a new home platform at Badlapur, be speeded up.

Explaining the project, Chief Public Relations Officer Sunil Udasi said that at Badlapur station, on platform number 1/2, the existing platform shade is 1,258 metres.



There is more pressure on the north-end FOB at Ambernath as it connects to the skywalk. File Pic

"Due to insufficient platform width and limited dimensions, as permissible under railway specifications, platform shade couldn't be made in the remaining portion. On platform number 3, there is sufficient shade overhead. So, work on closing the gaps between the shade over platform and foot overbridge (FOB) will be undertaken soon," he added.

"The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has taken up the work of constructing a home platform. This includes construction of a new middle FOB, extension of skywalk towards Karjat-end on the west side, a booking office and toilet."

MRVC officials said tenders had been invited but had to be discharged due to high rates; hence, now, revised tenders would be issued. Once that's done, all works are expected to be completed within 24 months.

Giving details on the project, Sanjay Singh, executive director (planning) at MRVC, said a major upgrade has been planned at the two stations, given the commuter crowd and passenger density.

"The work has been categorised under trespass control measures under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project III and includes all that is required to decongest a station. The major elements include an additional platform at Badlapur, more bridges, linkways, skywalk connectors and boundary walls to avoid trespassing on tracks," he added.

