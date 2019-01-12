mid-day campaign: Aarey police have to watch out for snakes in loo

national

Cops in Mumbai's North region not only face poorly lit, filthy toilets, some also have to watch out for snakes inside

The urinals at the toilet on the ground floor at Borivli police station are filthy and stench-filled; (right) personnel using the toilet at Aarey Milk Colony police station at nights have to look out for snakes

The men and women in uniform deserve better but don't get even the basic facilities at work. Every article of this campaign by mid-day only uncovers more of the turd degree torture they undergo at police stations where the toilets are dirty, not maintained, and poorly lit. Most police stations — Kandivali, Borivli, Charkop, Dahisar, Malwani — in the North region are ISO certified (this includes among other criteria, better infrastructure) but their toilets are decrepit.

Stink is guide to toilet

The urinals at the toilet on the ground floor at Borivli police station, which mostly complainants and visitors use, are filthy. Under severe pressure, you won't need to ask anyone how to get there, because its stink will guide you. But watch out for that slippery floor. Police personnel often use the toilets on the first and second floors, which are in much better condition. But the squat toilet is shut after the pot broke. To add to these issues, the lone drinking water dispensing machine here is poorly maintained. The water spills all over and it is often shut for repairs.



Charkop police station's loo is poorly lit and personnel have to use water from the water filter to wash their hands after use. Pics/Datta Kumbhar

Snakes in the toilet

"The toilet is not just poorly lit, it is home to creatures like snakes. We risk our lives during night shifts when we go to relieve ourselves," said an officer at Aarey police station. There is a similar problem at MHB Colony police station. One has to switch on the mobile phone's torch to enter the toilet here as it is poorly lit. Bharat may be getting swachh but visitors are forced to relieve themselves behind the Malwani police station, since the urinals in the old building are filthy, smelly and broken.

Purified water to wash hands

The toilet at Charkop police station not just stinks, but is poorly lit. Often there is no electricity supply. Here as well, one has to use the mobile torch to use the toilet after sunset. And, interestingly, after use, one has to use water purified by a water filter to wash the hands, because the water connection to the toilet's washbasin has been cut a long-time back.

The toilets at Dahisar and Kurar police stations are also poorly lit and those of Kasturba Marg police station are also messy. Police said BEST staff and shop owners near Kasturba Marg police stations use the toilets and leave them unclean. At Dindoshi police station, which is housed in a residential building, one needs to use a mask to enter the toilet on the ground floor. Generally, police personnel use the toilets inside the detection room.

One clean toilet, but...

The one bright spot is the toilet at Kandivli police station, which is well-maintained and clean, except for one squat toilet which has no light.

