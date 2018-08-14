mid day editorial: Can't get worse than Lord's for India

opinion

A few changes in the team and renewed vigour might cause an improvement in Trent Bridge. Fingers crossed

Virat Kohli's Indian cricket team have not emerged smelling of roses with their innings defeat at Lord's. On Sunday, it was nearly a self-inflicted lambs-to-the-slaughter situation. The fight appeared lacking, the spirit appeared weakening with every penetrative delivery and the technique displayed by some batsmen gave Test cricket a poor name. You don't play Test cricket that way, we can hear the purists exclaiming. And they are right!

Hitting across the line in swinging conditions is a recipe for disaster and the 'play straight' mantra that is a prerequisite for the longer format seemed forgotten.

India's problems emerged even before the first ball was bowled at Lord's. After Day One was washed out last Thursday, the team management should have overturned their pre-Test decision to include wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Just like they decided on including Pujara (and indirectly admitted their folly for not including him in the Birmingham Test), they ought to have done the same with Kuldeep. The approach seemed too pre-decided and stubborn and captain Kohli must take responsibility for this.

Yet, we must think twice before lapping up views of alarmists who accuse the team of not caring enough. A lot of teams lose sight of what is needed in a crisis, make mistakes, blunder big-time, but all teams want to win. Luck was elusive, too, and India batted under some very testing conditions at Lord's. Even the Englishmen will concede that.

The devastation caused by the two losses notwithstanding, India should walk the talk when it comes to positivity and look ahead. What is also needed apart from taking fresh guard and tighter technique is a change in the mental make-up. Things can't get worse for India. A few changes in the team and renewed vigour might cause an improvement in Trent Bridge. Fingers crossed.

