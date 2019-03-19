mid day editorial: Compensation must not remain just lip service

opinion

We want to see communication happening quickly and smoothly after such tragedies

More than a dozen people are still undergoing treatment at the government-run St George Hospital and GT Hospital, after the CSMT bridge collapse. Some of them have complained they have not received any official communication from the government so far, regarding the Rs 50,000 compensation that was declared by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday.

We want to see communication happening quickly and smoothly after such tragedies. While focusing on the bridge collapse in particular, this should be applicable to all disasters. The government machinery must swing into action as soon as possible.

There has to be communication with those affected or with their families with reference to compensation. While the government may eventually give the compensation, at least give those affected the details, like by when the compensation will come, what are the documents if any required for the compensation and so on. Even though the amount may not come in a day, it would be good to assure them that it will be given to them and there should be clarity about the method by which it will be dispensed.

The authorities must keep in mind that survivors of this and other disasters do not just have physical pain and problems that they must battle. There is also a considerable amount of mental trauma and suffering, in fact, that may stay with them much after their injuries have healed. With that kind of load on them – some may worry that they may lose their jobs with prolonged absence from work for example; they do not need the stress and distress resulting from no communication.

Instead of simply rushing to hospitals and talking to patients, make good on compensation announcements seamlessly and with good coordination.

