mid day editorial: Even calm waters can be dangerous

After spending a day at a beach, a family from Virar, including a seven year-old girl, headed towards a resort to wash off the sand and grime accumulated after their day out.

A report in this paper detailed that while the family was washing up, the seven year old girl apparently must have wandered off towards the resort pool. A few minutes later, when the frantic family looked around, they could not spot her. She was finally spotted at the bottom of the pool. She had drowned and died. While a swimming pool may not be enough for the tears of that family, this shows us how one has to be constantly vigilant when with little children, and when picnicking at water bodies or even in resorts with pools. While many resorts do have lifeguards, we do see negligence. At times, there are no lifeguards or the one on duty may have stepped out.

Some resorts categorically warn that there are no lifeguards at their pools. With families enjoying the last few days of summer vacation, resorts and getaways are extremely crowded, so one needs to be extra careful.

The same goes with picnickers who will now set off to green spots just as the monsoon begins. Be extra careful with children when enjoying the lakes, ponds or waterfalls. Keep a wary eye on them and they should always be accompanied by an adult. One cannot let them out of sight even for five minutes as they are curious and extremely quick at that age. They may wander off and fall into a water body, which can be dangerous and fatal.

Finally, it is also up to adults to exercise utmost caution while outside. Do not overestimate your swimming prowess, but most importantly do not underestimate the water. Even a placid pond can be tremendously powerful. Learn from tragedies, which unfortunately are too numerous to count.

