mid day editorial: Let the work progress despite the conflict

opinion

For days now, SoBo residents and Coastal Road authorities seem to be on a collision course with the former holding protests over what they claim is a lack of transparency over the Coastal Road issue.

This paper has several reports on citizens through the swathe of Nepean Sea Road, Malabar Hill and other areas, even some from the Western suburbs, take on authorities. One of these protests occurred at 11 pm on a weekday and forced stoppage on Coastal Road work in the Breach Candy area for a few hours, at least. It may also be the beginning to what is turning out to be a simmering problem along the stretch.

It is time for both parties to say truce and meet each other halfway when it comes to the Coastal Road. The Coastal Road movers and shakers would do well to appoint a spokesperson or representative, one who can answer queries. This must be done in a structured manner and we have to admit that it will be impossible to satisfy everybody or answer every single question with reference to the Coastal Road. What it can do is clear the air over bigger aspects and worries of locals, especially those who are directly affected.

At least, attempts have to be made to address certain concerns, though the window for suggestions and objections remains closed.

Meanwhile residents, too, need to do their part, in asking legitimate questions and giving authorities a modicum of time to answer.

The collision course benefits nobody and in fact, every infra project in the city must be done in a spirit of co-operation for all. It would be Utopian to accept that everybody would talk in one voice.

This is a democracy and there will be different opinions and perspectives. Yet, less conflicts, simply means quicker, faster and more-amenable-to-locals work.

