mid day editorial: Put your BEST foot forward to save the bus co.

Absenteeism amongst drivers and conductors is also causing problems resulting in services being affected

The late marks on the reports of BEST drivers, who battle crippling traffic jams every single day, is beginning to affect morale. The Undertaking has been taking action, such as filing adverse reports and even suspending drivers for delays and even early arrivals. The random suspensions are also affecting bus operations in the city.

Absenteeism amongst drivers and conductors is also causing problems, resulting in services being affected. There are also strict rules like if an employee has five charge sheets against him, then he will be dismissed from service. Stringent actions like these, which some cite as random, are affecting services of an already beleaguered fleet that is struggling for survival.

Depot managers and employees have to seek common ground, so that buses can function smoothly and efficiently. Employee morale is key to the organisation, and now every effort has to be made to sit across a table so representatives can find a solution to this problem. If employees feel unfairly treated, the grudges will manifest in their work.

Meanwhile, the staffers have to realise that any organisation is going to pull them up for being absent for too many days. They have to look inwards, pull up their socks and start showing up for work. These intra-BEST problems have to be tackled within by managers and staff representatives.

A transport arm that has so many challenges currently, certainly cannot afford to have its own house in disorder. Experts and committees have been formed to save the BEST and its big red bus, symbolic of Mumbai's spirit. The last thing they need now is internal strife. Address grievances and fill in any lacunae, if possible. Discipline, high morale and a feeling of justice, though intangible, are vital for the survival of the BEST.

