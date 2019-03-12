mid day editorial: Why can't women party without being pawed?

opinion

When her husband objected he was beaten up and she was touched by friends of the man passing comments

Women's Day celebrations and felicitations have already started to lose meaning as we continue to read reports about violence against women. For instance, a recent report in this paper stated the Santacruz police arrested four businessmen for molesting a woman at a well-known pub in Juhu.

The woman and her family were at a pub over the weekend. The woman was subjected to lewd comments. When her husband objected he was beaten up and she was touched by friends of the man passing comments. They then fled the pub but were caught by police.

It is shocking that these men thought nothing about passing comments at a woman who was with her family, in a social place, out to enjoy an evening. If a woman with company can be subjected to treatment, one only can imagine how vulnerable a woman alone would be.

Women have a right to enter a pub and party. These ought to be safe spaces for women too.

Just because one is at a pub, it does not give men the licence to pass comments and touch women. Both qualify as sexual harassment. It is appalling then that at times, people tend to pass off such behaviour as something that comes with the territory. Such harassers are also let off with a 'boys will be boys' justification. Yet others will blame it on the influence of alcohol. These are no excuses.

The worst, though, is to judge women for entering a pub, or wanting to party. These perpetrators are criminals and there is no way one can diminish this crime. Every party place must have top-notch bouncers and highest security.

The men are named, now they must be shamed and the punishment must befit their crime. Make every space safe and welcoming for women.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates