mid-day Impact: Cop shows compassion to those who stigmatised him

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jitendra Awhad's intervention in the matter of a Mumbai cop's family thrown out of their village in Satara has come as a huge relief for constable Pravin Waghmare. Following mid-day's report on the matter, he asked the Satara SP to take strict action against the sarpanch and villagers and register an FIR in the matter. However, after Waghmare refused to file a complaint, the Satara cops just issued a warning.

When asked why he refused to register a complaint in the matter, Waghmare said that the villagers were like his family. Later, the Satara cops issued a warning to the sarpanch and villagers and asked them to welcome frontline warriors and their families if they have the required permissions.

Waghmare, who is attached to the Meghwadi police station, is residing with his family at the Marol police camp. He had gone to his village on May 20 to help settle his family in a flat there that he owns, because he wanted to protect them from the COVID-19 infection. But after he returned to Mumbai, the sarpanch and the villagers started abusing his wife and children and asked them to leave due to the fear of further spread of the infection. mid-day had reported the same through a story on May 26 – Mumbai cop's kin thrown out of their village in Satara'.



Constable Pravin Waghmare says he just wants to keep his family safe

Speaking to mid-day, Awhad said, "We asked Satara SP Tejaswi Satpute to take strict action in the matter and help the constable's family so that they can be safe in the village. We will help the constable in any manner possible."

Meanwhile, Waghmare said, "After the article appeared in mid-day, I received a call from the cabinet minister's office the same day. They assured me of help and said that they would speak to the Satara police."

"The next day I got a call from Satpute and she assured me support in the matter. She even asked me to file a complaint so that an FIR could be registered against the sarpanch and other villagers who abused my family. I requested her not to register an FIR as the villagers are like my family and I've also been born and brought up in Satara. Even my parents live there. But they haven't behaved well with us. They didn't allow my family to stay in my own house. I was hurt when the villagers stopped the supply of milk and essential services to my house. This is why I brought them back to Mumbai. I requested the SP to just warn them and ensure that no other cop's family was treated the same way. I only want to keep my family safe as I dispose of COVID-19 bodies on a daily basis."

When contacted, Satpute said, "After reading the mid-day article, I approached the Waghmare family and assured them of all help. Such incidents happen due to rumours. He, however, refused to file a complaint. I have told his family that they will be protected."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news