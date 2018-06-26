mid-day Impact: Old-age home admits senior citizen to hospital

Report had highlighted how it was ill-treating her; police have also prepared a report and given it to the Women and Child Welfare Department

The woman was admitted to Chirag hospital at Mira Road.

After mid-day's page 1 story on Monday highlighted how an old woman was being ill-treated in an old age home, it has taken her to a hospital for treatment. The octogenarian was suffering on footpaths before the Radhika old age home in Gorai brought her in.

Locals staying in adjoining buildings had alleged that since April the home staff was dragging the woman by her hair to the terrace, where she was made to sleep in filth. The home, however, claimed it was keeping her there because she is mentally unwell.

Locals had informed mid-day about the condition the senior — named Anamika by the old age home — was being made to live in since April, through several videos. One of them showed her caretakers make her sleep in the open terrace while it was raining. Another video shows her sleeping in a temporary plastic shed on a metal table.

After mid-day's report, the senior citizen was immediately shifted to Chirag hospital in Mira Road. The police have prepared a report and given it to the Women and Child Welfare Department, which will inquire in the case. Yogesh Thakur, the owner of the old age home, said, "We have shifted her to a hospital for treatment. Doctors said she is under observation."

Also Read: mid-day Impact: Mumbai police crack down on T20 ticket touts

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates