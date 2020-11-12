mid-day Mumbai Guide: Make the most if Thursday to Sunday

Thursday

Art

As city-based art galleries reopen their doors, be part of a unique Art Night Thursday that celebrates an eclectic and flamboyant mix of brand new works by artists like Sunil Das, Samir Mondal, Nityan Unnikrishnan and Ramesh Gorjala among others.

Time 11 am onwards

mumbaigalleryweekend.com

Friday

On a mission

Game

It's 2030. As the daughter of a business tycoon goes missing, you've got just 60 minutes. The mission is high risk, but you have a superior humanoid, Alicia, to instruct on-field to save the hostage. Get ready for an escape room live experience like never before and play with gamers from across the globe

Time 7 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs1,500

Saturday

Be the quizmaster

Play

Enrol your little one for a free online quiz to be held by Gyaanspace. The 90-minute quiz will help them learn cool facts and develop a healthy competitive spirit as they engage with other children for fun-filled learning.

Time 2 pm

Log on to insider.in

Sunday

Inspired by ragas

Music

Relive the experience of the magical baithaks in the intimate setting of the Prithvi Theatre. After eight months, the much-loved acoustic concert of morning ragas, held in collaboration with Pancham Nishad - Udayswar@Prithvi, is back. Witness vocalist Bhagyesh Marathe, flautist S Akash and co-artistes Tejovrush Joshi (tabla) and Siddhesh Bicholkar (harmonium) take the stage.

Time 7.30 am

At Prithvi Theatre, Juhu.

Cost Rs300

