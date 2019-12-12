Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Thursday

Girls night out

Nightlife: Take a much-needed break during the week and spend an evening out with your favourite ladies at this venue that's offering two drinks on the house this evening.

At BKC Dive, Pinnacle Corporate Park, BKC.

Time 7 pm to 12.30 pm

Call 8655077330

Free

Friday

Future talk

Tarot: If you read your horoscope first thing in the morning, this tarot reading session by Karmel Nair is perfect for you. She will spill the beans about your love or work life and more.

At Crossword, Kemps Corner.

Time 6 pm

Call 66272100

Free

Saturday

Good out of waste

Art show: Get inspired and learn how you turn seemingly disposable everyday items into art at an exhibition where 10 artists will display works created from recycled material. Themed around the environment, and curated by Payal Shah and Bindal Shah, the works include a piece that uses bubble wrap injected with acrylic paints. Others have used dried twigs, fabric strings, waste wood chips and light fit-outs lying around their homes to make their pieces.

Time 11.30 am to 7 pm

At Studio Artezvous, Panchsheel Plaza, Hughes Road.

Call 9820148450

Free

Modern-day satvic

Cook: Learn the ancient wisdom of satvic cooking as you learn how to cook beetroot salad and horsegram curry.

At Down 2 Hearth, Santacruz West.

Time 2 pm to 5 pm

Call 9987192881

Cost Rs 2,500

Free

Conscious fashion

Shop: Let stylists Archana Walavlkar, Anushka Mulchandani and Tia Paranjape help you experience a sustainable shopping experience.

At Mahalaxmi Race Course, Dr E Moses Marg.

Time 11 am to 10 pm

Free

Sunday

Piano love

Music: There's something calming about piano recitals. Watch city pianists take the stage and step up the game as they play classics.

At Jumjoji - The Parsi Diner, The ORB, Andheri East.

Time 7.30 pm to 11.30 pm

Call 9987646400

Free

The Nobel nobles

Discuss: Namrata Shukla, Rajasree Kundu and Ma­y­ank Narang discuss this year's Nobel prize winners in physiology, medicine, chemistry, and physics.

At DG Ruparel College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Matunga West.

Time 11 am

Free

The rhyming game

Poetry: Think you can rhyme? Sign up for this impromptu poetry session hosted by Shubham Shyam.

At The Habitat - Comedy and Music Cafe, Road Number 3, Khar West.

Time 7 pm to 9 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 249 onwards

Easy gift ideas

Create: Make Christmas shopping easier by attending a workshop conducted by Raahul Khadaliya, and learn how to upcycle waste newspaper to make printed gift wrapping sheets using block printing.

At StyleCracker Borough, Mahalaxmi Race Course.

Time 4 pm to 6 pm

Free

Quiz answers

1. Mount Mary Basilica, 2. Christ Church, 3. St Thomas Cathedral, 4. Afghan Church (St John the Evangelist), 5. MF Husain

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates