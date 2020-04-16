Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Mastering make-up

Beauty: Here’s an event for people who struggle to get their make-up right. Join a masterclass where you will be taught the step-by-step process of applying foundation, mastering mascara and kajal tricks.

Time 3.30 pm

Log on to instamojo.com

Cost Rs 900

Friday

Partying it up

Music: Miss letting your hair down on the dance floor? Online gigs are all the rage right now, so log on to a session where DJ Donnaa will spin tunes to help

you recreate a party vibe

at home.

Time 4 pm

Log on to Salient.Techno.Nights on Facebook

Saturday

Keeping focus

Photography: Most people are looking to sharpen their photography skills in the age of social media. Whether it’s about a perfect selfie or capturing a scenic location, the camera is a gadget that’s now being used more than ever before. So if you feel that you need to sharpen your skills, join an online photography workshop that’s suitable for both amateur and experienced photographers, trekkers, mountaineers and other outdoor enthusiasts. Professional photographer Dr Paresh Kale will teach participants the fundamentals of photography and how to get compositions right.

Time 5 pm

Call 9664782503

Cost Rs 300

Sunday

Massaging memo

Heal: It might sound tempting, but a relaxing massage from a professional is the last thing we should be indulging in right now. But conversely, this is also a good time to brush up on your own massaging skills so that you can put them to use at a time like this. Take part in an online course that teaches the history and the benefits of massage therapy, apart from getting your technique right.

Time 11 am

Log on to fitnesslive.co.in

Also check out

. For the artist: Spend your time during self-isolation learning the techniques for mandala art at a workshop.

Log on to instamojo.com

. For the social media nut: An online session hosted by fashion discovery portal Red Polka will explain how you can up your social media game.

Log on to redpolka.com

. For the kids: The little ones get bored easily at home. Join an online playdate so they can have some fun, too.

Call 7738066246

