Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Peace with beats

Music: If you’re curious to hear how electronic music and Sufi music can be fused together, or if you simply want to be entertained, DJ GT will be putting up a live virtual set from home.

Time 9 pm

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 99

Friday

Comic relief

Comedy: Comedian Vir Das known for his trademark style and Netflix specials has been doing a series of shows for COVID-relief. Attend a Zoom show for your share of laughs, while proceeds from the tickets help those affected by

the pandemic.

On June 5, 6 and 7, 7 pm

Log on to virdas.in

Cost Rs 499

Saturday

A call for help

Cause: If you’ve been looking to be of hands-on help in these trying times, here’s an opportunity for you to make a difference. Volunteer to handle calls with a 24 x7 lockdown helpline set up by a citizen group. Your role will include answering calls, documenting the call details and allocating it to a fulfilment volunteer. So far, the helpline has catered to over 13,000 distressed individuals. Fluency in Hindi is mandatory.

Log on to insider.in (to register)

Sunday

Gourmet meals

Food: Tired of your own cooking during the lockdown? Rahul Akerkar’s Qualia is here to the rescue with an all-new delivery menu. Choose from both classics and fresh flavours from the fine-dine. Opt for a roast mushroom pizza, pepperoni or the signature Q margherita pizza.

Pasta variants include the braised lamb Genovese fettuccine, spaghetti pepperoncini, cacio e pepe and more. There’s shakshuka and pork ribs for the mains, among others and the mocha fudge torte for dessert. You can also pick from their drinks menu to beat the summer heat.

Call 68490000

Log on to Scootsy on Play store

