Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Little verses

Poetry: Storyteller and actor Lovleen Misra will encourage children between ages six and eight to channel their creativity with poetry reading and writing.

Time 5 pm to 6 pm

Log on to bit.ly/37saL6G

Cost Rs 199

Friday

Furnished finds

Shopping: Having specialised in painting and restoring furniture, city-based ventures Ullu Ke Pathe and Something Blue are having a closing sale given that the pandemic has affected their business. Choose from elegant home and office furniture — desks, tables, chairs, benches, cabinets, cupboards and drawers — as well as home accessories like bowls, cakestands, trays, mirrors, cushions, shades and nameplates. If you wish to see the pieces before purchasing, they can be viewed at their Lower Parel studio by appointment only till June 25.

Call 9820348203

Cost Rs 500 (transport and packing as per actuals)

Saturday

Garden love

Nature: Missing out on sitting in gardens? Just grow a miniature one at home via the art of kokedama and terraniums. This free, live workshop on YouTube will teach you how to make one from scratch.

Time 5 pm

Log on to Happy Gardening by Seema channel on YouTube

Sunday

The art of comedy

Comedy: If there’s anything the world needs right now (besides a vaccine), it’s humour to get us by. Attend a workshop by stand-up comedian Anshu Mor who will teach you the ropes of conceptualising, delivering and writing both comedy and stories. The workshop is open to stand-up comedians, those who wish to improve their communication skills as well as artistes who would like to incorporate comedy in storytelling.

Time 11 am to 1 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 999

Also check out

. For the fitness freak: A programme will inform you about pre- and post workout nutrition.

On June 20 and 21, 7 pm onwards

Log on to sharan-india.org

CostRs 800

. For the meme lover: A live panel discussion will look at meme art and art engagement in the post-internet world.

On Today, 5 pm onwards

RSVP avidlearning.in

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news