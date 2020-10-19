Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Things to Do This Week (Oct 19- Oct 23)
Get moving, sign up for a virtual Navaratri event, learn how to make Diwali treats, or sit back and enjoy a virtual festival. Beat your weekday blues from the comfort of your homes!
Monday
Business Forum: Business Insider Global Trends Festival
A one of a kind, global virtual event, Business Insider Global Trends Festival will unite audiences across Asia, Americas, and Europe. Renowned speakers, influential leaders, and top thinkers will be sharing global and regional perspectives from varied points of views. The 5-day festival (October 19- October 23) will be streamed every day for 9 hours and give participants a chance to hear global industry experts including Sergio P Ermotti, CEO of UBS Group, Reed Hastings, co-founder and CEO of Netflix, Sebastian Thrun, CEO of Kitty Hawk Corporation, chairman and co-founder of Udacity, former Vice-President of Google; Nouriel Roubini, economist and professor at NYU; and Poppy Gustafsson, CEO of Darktrace.
When: 4:30 PM
Where: Buy Tickets on Book My Show
Tuesday
Art Workshop: Durga Avatars by Rajasthan Studio
Rajasthan Studio has organised and curated the Navratri Art Festival. During the 9-day period, sixteen passionate artists from around the country will be providing thematic art workshops over Zoom. Through this workshop, participants will learn to create Durga Avatars by blending drawing styles (from the traditional adornments of the Durgavatar to Tholu bommalata).The workshop sheds light on the intriguing art forms and gives you the opportunity to try your hands at it with their specialized artist.
When: 5:00 PM
Where: Zoom (Register on Insider)
Wednesday
Navratri Event: Global Navratri Utsav 2020
Missing Navratri celebrations because of Covid-19? You can sign yourself up for a virtual evening of fun to boost your spirits. PK Events has organised Global Navratri Utsav with an emcee and DJ to give you a simulated experience. Participants are also encouraged to dress up with several titles such as Best Quirky Outfit, Ms. Graceful, Best Costume, Best child performer, Best non-stop performer, Mr. Energetic, Best Garba Steps, and prizes up for grabs.
When: 9:00 PM
Where: Zoom (Register on Insider)
Thursday
Cultural Festival: India Film Project Season X Virtual Festival
The 4-day festival gives you a chance to attend over 100 screenings, artist sessions, and workshops on films, music, photography, literature, and more. The festival promises to be an immersive virtual experience which puts you at the heart of curated conversations with experts. Noted speakers including Mira Nair, Ratna Pathak Shah, Bhumi Pednekar, Cyrus Broacha, Dolly Singh, Gajraj Rao, Kusha Kapila, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ranveer Allahbadia will be at the festival.
When: 5:00 PM
Where: Zoom (But Tickets on Insider/Book My Show)
Friday
Cooking Class: Diwali Special
Festive season is incomplete without a wide variety of sweets, most of which rely on dairy (ghee, khoya, etc.) and sugar. Prep for Diwali by learning how to make healthier desserts and Indian sweets which are dairy-free and oil-free.
Participants will learn how to make sweets such as Badam Halwa, Mathri, Rasmalai, and Chocolate Burfi, and savouries such as Aloo Tikki, Chakli, and Dahi Vada. No need for you to buy your favourites from the market when you can make your own feast at home.
When: 11:00 AM
Where: Zoom (Register on Insider)
