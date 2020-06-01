#middaybollywoodquiz: How well do you know these stars' on-screen names?
Test your Bollywood knowledge with this trivia-based quiz and stand a chance to win exciting prizes.
Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in Andaz Apna Apna (1994)
Some on-screen names in Bollywood films have become iconic and popular as the stars, who played them. Take this quiz to test your Bollywood quotient and stand a chance to win exciting prizes:
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe