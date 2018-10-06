mid-day Impact: More than 3,500 shop owners fined for violating plastic ban

national

The action comes from mid-day's report on the failure of the ban; the plastic was seized and the shopkeepers in Thane and Navi Mumbai were fined

mid-day's report showed how reporters had shopped in markets in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, and were handed plastic bags by shopkeepers. File pic

After mid-day's report on the failure of the plastic ban, 'What plastic ban?' (September 25), civic officials acted against over 3,500 shop owners in Thane and Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Some officials also posed as customers and took stern action against them.

A team of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) officials started checks on Thursday morning and acted against 2,500 shopkeepers in Ghansoli, Turbhe and Vashi. They also went to sweet shops and restaurants which were giving parcels in plastic bags. From the APMC market, NMMC and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board officials collectively seized 2,500 kg of plastic bags, till Friday afternoon. They also collected Rs 10,000 each as fine from shopkeepers who had violated the ban a second time.

NMMC PRO Mahendra Kondhe said, "Our teams have again started taking action against shopkeepers who are faulting on the plastic ban. In past two days our teams have collected more than 50 tons of plastic from the markets. We continue to hold surprise checks."

In Thane, a Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) team took action against 1,500 shopkeepers, and collected in all R4 lakh as fine from them. According to TMC officials, they held surprise checks in Jambli Naka market, Naupada, Gavdevi, Kharkarali, Koari, Vartak Nagar and Ghodbunder. Some officials also posed as customers and later took action against the defaulters.

Also Read - Mumbai: Vendors Flouting Plastic Ban Get Visit From Environment Minister

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates