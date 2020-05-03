Migrants crowd police stations for train pass

Migrant labourers, who are stranded in Mumbai, have started crowding outside police stations, after the Central government directive that they could be sent home. They are doing this, so that they can give in their details. Some were in Mumbai for work, others to study and some just to visit their relatives. They now all want to return home.

Mohammad Ilyas, 25, from the state of Jharkhand, who works at a sewing factory in Kurla, has stopped working, and has no money. "The factory owner is not concerned, so I am eager to return." Mohammad Zaaim, 19, from Lucknow, who came to Mumbai for some work with his relatives, has been stuck since February.

A Mumbai police official said that they have appointed the DCP of each zone as the nodal officer. Those wishing to travel back, need to fill a form and submit it to the local police station. "We will send the details of this form to the Nodal Officer of that district, only after which the person will be able to to return." Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Prannoy Ashok said, "If there are many people from the same district who want to go back, then they can choose one person as their representative, and through that person, give their name to the police station. We appeal to everyone to not gather in crowds at the police station."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news