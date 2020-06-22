Rana Daggubati's fiancee Miheeka Bajaj looks ethereal as she shares pictures from her pre-wedding celebrations

Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati announced their engagement on social media on May 12. And now, taking to her Instagram account, the bride-to-be Bajaj shared some of her pictures from the pre-wedding celebrations and looked elegant and ethereal.

Here's the first post where she could be seen wearing an elegant Jadau mala encrusted with polkis, rubies and pink tourmalines crafted in 18kt gold. Have a look right here:

In the second post, she was seen posing against the backdrop of stairs and wrote, "The celebrations continue! [sic]":

Samantha Akkineni and host of other celeb friends were quick to comment of her posts. Samantha wrote, 'Beauty' with a heart emoticon. The leading brand, who's jewellery she wore also shared a series of photos on their official Instagram account. Take a look:

Talking about Bajaj, Daggubati said in an interview to The Indian Express, "For the first time, I thought we should do it quickly. So, she must have done something. When things are good, I don't ask questions. I just went with the flow. The girl was right. I can't put it in words. I met her and felt I can do this long term with her. It happened quick and in the most simple manner." He also spoke about his family's reaction and stated, "They were shocked and extremely happy. It was something they wanted since a long time. I think everyone was just waiting for this to happen. It was a moment of enjoyment for everyone."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news