Mijwan Fashion Show 2018: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's regal reunion

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018

On Thursday, the magical pair of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, together, graced the ramp for Mijwan – a social cause organised by Shabana Azmi. The two were a sight to behold in their traditional outfits, designed by renowned celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. In a black kurta with white flower embroidery, paired with a pant and brown shoes, Ranbir Kapoor looked every bit regal. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone looked ethereal in a white chikankari worked lehenga with a long heavy sequenced trail behind.

The magical reunion of former lovers, Ranbir and Deepika as showstoppers was definitely a sight to watch out for their fans and the spectators around. It got them all excited, and their fan clubs flooded social media with the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani couple walking the ramp together at this annual charity fashion event. While Ranbir Kapoor has been the Goodwill Ambassador for Mijwan since past many years, it was Deepika Padukone's debut at the do.

The Walk Of Mijwan is an annual fundraiser fashion show hosted by the Mijwan Welfare Society. The movement was started by Late Kaifi Azmi in 1993. Noted Urdu poet-writer, Azmi founded the organisation with the goal of making Mijwan a scalable and replicable model of development with a focus on the girl child and women.

Talking about women empowerment at the event, Ranbir Kapoor said, "My mother always taught me that a man is as good as the respect he shows a woman. A man is as good as the space he gives his wife, daughter, sister, mother, to be whoever she wants to be. I am genuinely trying to be that man."

Some of the names that attended the highly coveted show included veteran stars Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, Neetu Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Nandita Das, Sooraj Pancholi, Kriti Kharbanda, Saqib Saleem amongst others. Prominent television faces like Mouni Roy, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Karan Tacker were also present at the fashion show.

