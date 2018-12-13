Mika Singh back in action after his release from Dubai jail

bollywood

Last week, Mika Singh was arrested for allegedly sending inappropriate pictures to a Brazilian girl

Mika Singh is up and about in Dubai after his release from jail. Yesterday, he shared a video on Instagram, which shows him visiting the gold souk.

He wrote, "Having a good time in Dubai. Thanks to my fans for their incredible love (sic)." Last week, he was arrested for allegedly sending inappropriate pictures to a Brazilian girl.

Mika was detained in Dubai after a girl lodged a harassment complaint against him, a member of the singer's team informed. Earlier, Suri had earlier informed that his representatives also visited the police station where Singh was detained.

The 'Subha Hone Na De' singer had gone to UAE to perform at a Bollywood event in Dubai. He had also shared a video from the location on his official Instagram account.

This is not the first time that the 41-year-old singer has faced charges for inappropriate behaviour. Way back in the year 2006, Rakhi Sawant had accused the singer of forcibly kissing her.

