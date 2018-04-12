Mika Singh is ready to scare with new track from Nanu Ki Jaanu

Mika Singh who has rendered the track refers to it as a 'bhutiya' disco track

Yesterday, Bhoot Aaya, a song from the upcoming Patralekha and Abhay Deol-starrer Nanu Ki Jaanu, was released. Mika Singh who has rendered the track refers to it as a 'bhutiya' disco track. Composer Sachin Gupta says he has jumped into the world of dancing with the ghosts.

