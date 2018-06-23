Mika Singh urges Harbhajan Singh to stop singing

Harbhajan Singh posted a video of him singing Kishore Kumar's hit song Intaha Ho Gai Intezar Ki

Mika Singh and (inset) cricketer Harbhajan Singh

Bollywood singer Mika Singh and cricketer Harbhajan Singh were involved in a friendly banter on Twitter after the latter posted a video of him singing Kishore Kumar's hit song Intaha Ho Gai Intezar Ki, from the film Sharabi on World Music Day.

Music is the strongest bond that can get people together. Kishore Kumar's 'Intaha Ho Gai Intezar Ki' has always been one of my favourites! Tell me your favourite song! Spread the music, spread the love :) #WorldMusicDay pic.twitter.com/q2A1qLmdYx — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 21, 2018

Mika retweeted Bhajji's video and wrote, "Na bhaji pls na karo Tussi na GAO yar... [No Bhajji please don't do that. Don't sing] nowadays everybody is becoming a singer, but the problem is we can't become a cricketer... Tussi sade pet latt na maro...[Don't eat into our jobs]."

Bhajji replied to Mika, "Hahaha na bhai mere vas di gal Nahi hai... jiska kaam ussi ko sajje... [No bro, it's not my job, it's suits you more] hope u r doing well.. see u soon bro."

Hahaha na bhai mere vas di gal Nahi hai.. jiska kaam ussi ko sajje.. hope u r doing well.. see u soon broðð https://t.co/QktDGBU3Zn — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 21, 2018

