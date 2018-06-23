Search

Mika Singh urges Harbhajan Singh to stop singing

Jun 23, 2018, 08:45 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Harbhajan Singh posted a video of him singing Kishore Kumar's hit song Intaha Ho Gai Intezar Ki

Mika Singh and (inset) cricketer Harbhajan Singh

Bollywood singer Mika Singh and cricketer Harbhajan Singh were involved in a friendly banter on Twitter after the latter posted a video of him singing Kishore Kumar's hit song Intaha Ho Gai Intezar Ki, from the film Sharabi on World Music Day.

Mika retweeted Bhajji's video and wrote, "Na bhaji pls na karo Tussi na GAO yar... [No Bhajji please don't do that. Don't sing] nowadays everybody is becoming a singer, but the problem is we can't become a cricketer... Tussi sade pet latt na maro...[Don't eat into our jobs]."

Bhajji replied to Mika, "Hahaha na bhai mere vas di gal Nahi hai... jiska kaam ussi ko sajje... [No bro, it's not my job, it's suits you more] hope u r doing well.. see u soon bro."

