Mike Tyson gets grand welcome by fans on arrival in Mumbai

Mike Tyson will inaugurate the Kumite 1 League fighters on Friday evening at the NSCI in Worli

Mike Tyson arrives in Mumbai and is being escorted by the guards.Pic/Sameer Markande

Former American boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson arrived in Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday. The 52-year-old former American boxing heavyweight champion landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport amid tight security.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's personal bodyguard Shera along with a large posse of security guards escorted Tyson at the Airport. Tyson was greeted with applause and cheering from fans as soon as he stepped out of the airport in Mumbai. A large number of fans had gathered at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport to welcome the boxing legend on his maiden visit to India.



Mike Tyson makes his way out of the airport. Pic/Sameer Markande

Tyson will inaugurate the Kumite 1 League fighters on Friday evening at the NSCI in Worli. The inaugural global team Mixed Martial Arts league will start on Saturday September 29 with India taking on the United Arab Emiratesin the opening fixture. Tyson will be present to witness the first fight night of the Kumite 1 League.

According to the organisers, the league is supported by the All India Mixed Martial Arts Federation (AIMMAF) and World Kickboxing Federation.



Mike Tyson escorted by Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera outside the Mumbai Airport. Pic/Yogen Shah

"Tyson is excited (about the league) and he is scheduled to meet the fighters in the evening and talk to media," League founder Mohamedali Budhwani told reporters here.

