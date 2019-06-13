Mike Tyson planning 407-acre marijuana resort in California

Updated: Jun 13, 2019, 09:29 IST | mid-day online desk

Mike Tyson, 52, who owns a company Tyson Holistic Holdings, also owns a cannabis farm in California

American boxing legend Mike Tyson is planning to build a 407-acre marijuana-themed holiday resort in California and wants to name it the Lollapalooza of Cannabis.

Tyson, 52, who owns a company Tyson Holistic Holdings, also owns a cannabis farm in California.

Tyson, who was the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title at 20, wants to set up a video game arena and an amphitheatre. The purpose of the resort will be to help people understand the health benefits of marijuana.

"He's building a holistic centre for health and wellness. There will be testing in the university. It's going to be about educating people on the healing benefits, how to grow and how to be in proper business," Tyson's business partner Rob Hickman was quoted as saying by British tabloid, The Sun.

