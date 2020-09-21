Mike Tyson's ex-wife Robin Givens cannot be defamed

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson's ex-wife Robin Givens has claimed that she is being defamed, ahead of the release of a biopic about the Baddest Man on the Planet. Jamie Foxx will star in the biopic about the controversial boxer.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, Givens's lawyers "demand that Mr Tyson cease and desist from further defaming Ms Givens, and to put those producing, writing and/or directing the proposed Tyson biopic, and those producing Mr Tyson's podcast, on notice that they are to refrain from portraying Ms Givens in a false, negative and defamatory light." Tyson got married to Givens in 1988 and split from the actor in 1989.

