Milan Talkies Bakaiti song: Show off your 'desi' swag on this number

First song, Bakaiti starring Ali Fazal from Tigmanshu Dhulia's Milan Talkies is out now

The first song from Milan Talkies titled, Bakaiti has released and it is catchy tune will blow your minds. The song is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Benny Dayal. The lyrics will easily develop a connect with every person, who belongs to the northern region of India.

The video of the song gives a look and feel of Uttar Pradesh-based youngsters and their Bakaiti swag. The quirky lyrics of the song brings out the UP flavor in you along with their desi swag. The song is definitely going to create a wave among the youngsters of UP and become their top favourite number.

The producers and makers of the film posted the video on Twitter and wrote, "And Finally,Our Bakaiti Is Out.Suniye, Sunaiye Aur Bataiye Ki Kaisi Ye Lagi Bakaiti! [sic]"

Talking about the film, actor Ali Fazal said at the trailer launch, "Milan Talkies is a very special film for me. It was a great experience working on this film with Tigmanshu Sir and the entire team. The reaction for the trailer is overwhelming and I can't wait to show the film to the audience. I strongly believe that there is something very earnest and honest about the film. Eventually, it's the audiences who decide good and bad. Milan Talkies is a story about stories and told from the grassroots of a common projectionist in a single screen theatre."

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia MilanTalkies stars Ali Fazal in the lead role and marks the Hindi film debut of Kannada star Shraddha Srinath. The movie is about a struggler, who wants to become the biggest filmmaker in India, how his life revolves around movies and how he falls in love filmy style. The film is slated to release on March 15.

