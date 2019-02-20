Mild earthquake jolts in Delhi

national

Tremors were felt in the neighbouring region, including the national capital. No casualty or loss of life or damage to property has been reported.

New Delhi: A mild 4.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Delhi - NCR, Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat on Wednesday morning at 7:59 am, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The quake, epicentred in Baghpat in the north of Delhi at 7:59 am.

Woke up to an #Earthquake in Delhi. It was pretty intense! pic.twitter.com/JXQhKLKpTM — Chandan Rai (@ImCAChandanRai) February 20, 2019

In another incident, a series of earthquakes shook Palghar district claiming one life. Six earthquakes were recorded through the day with the largest being of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale. Since November 2018, 16 earthquakes of the magnitude, more than three have occurred in the Talasari taluka of Palghar district, and the civic administration has raised a high alert asking citizens to stay away from buildings.

