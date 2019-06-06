Miley Cyrus: Can't be grabbed without consent

hollywood

Miley Cyrus was walking behind Liam Hemsworth through a crowd of several fans, when a man started feeling her hair, before moving closer and trying to kiss her

Miley Cyrus

A day after getting groped by a fan, Miley Cyrus said no one can grab anyone without consent. Cyrus took to social media on Tuesday and wrote, "She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with five different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She can't be grabbed without her consent (sic)."

The Adore You hitmaker was groped while leaving a hotel. A video of the incident, which was captured by one of her fans, went viral on social media. In the video, Cyrus and husband Liam Hemsworth are seen leaving their hotel when the singer is surrounded by fans. One of them gropes her, claim reports. The singer, 26, was walking behind Hemsworth, 29, through a crowd of several fans, when a man started feeling her hair, before moving closer and trying to kiss her.

The man was only seen in the video for a second, but he is seen forcing his way through the crowd and putting his arm around Cyrus. She turns away from him before he can kiss her and security guards intervene as she keeps walking with Hemsworth, who puts his arm around her. Cyrus was in Barcelona to perform at the Primavera Sound Festival. The pop singer has previously extended support for abortion rights, charity fashion projects, the LGBTQ community and the homeless.

