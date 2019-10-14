Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson step out for a date

Singers Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have already gone on several dates together, and it looks like there are more to come! The two have been inseparable following Cyrus' recent breakup and were recently spotted on a coffee date together, reported E! News. The duo stepped out to get their caffeine fix on Sunday, as they continued to spend the weekend together following Cyrus' surgery last week.

They were photographed leaving Blue Bottle Coffee at a mini-mall in Studio City, California with two small cups in hand. For the chill outing, Simpson sported a light grey 'Friends' sweatshirt, black shorts and black sneakers. Cyrus also kept it casual with a beige cardigan over a white top, blue jeans and brown boots. A day earlier, the two had breakfast at a bakery with the 'Hannah Montana' star's mother Tish Cyrus.

Cyrus was first spotted kissing Simpson on October 3, and the pair has not been shy about their romance since then. She confirmed the relationship rumours on October 5 via social media. The couple has often showcased their affections for one another on Instagram over the past couple of weeks and he has been helping her recover from tonsillitis surgery.

The Instagram flirting continued this weekend, Simpson posted on a photo of himself at a Tiffany and Co. event that he attended on Saturday and Cyrus commented, "Boo thang."

"Does Miley share?" one fan commented, to which Cyrus responded with a thumbs down emoji. Last week, a source told E! News that the two "are definitely into each other but are not dating." "Miley loves her freedom and is just having fun. She and Cody have a lot in common and have been also hanging out in the studio playing around with new music. She likes hanging out with him because he is very chill and makes her laugh," the insider said.

Cyrus announced her separation from actor and husband Liam Hemsworth in August after less than eight months of marriage. Hemsworth filed for divorce 11 days later. She briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter for a month after ending things with Hemsworth. However, the two parted ways in September.

